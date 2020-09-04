Liverpool FC star agrees to move to FC Barcelona – report

Holland star Georginio Wijnaldum has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona this summer but could now sign a new contract with Premier League champions...

Lionel Messi in the Premier League? Liverpool star Andy Robertson hopes Man City don’t complete summer transfer for Barcelona man Many would love to see Lionel Messi come to the Premier League, but Liverpool star Andy Robertson is not one of them. Messi appears keen on a move away from...

talkSPORT 1 week ago



