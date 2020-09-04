Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Liverpool FC star agrees to move to FC Barcelona – report

The Sport Review Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
Liverpool FC star Georginio Wijnaldum has agreed to a move to FC Barcelona this summer, according to a report in Spain. Spanish media outlet Sport, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Netherlands international is set to leave the Anfield outfit in the 2020 summer transfer window. The same article states that Wijnaldum has […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Jurgen Klopp not sure Lionel Messi will play in Premier League [Video]

Jurgen Klopp not sure Lionel Messi will play in Premier League

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has poured cold water on suggestions the clubcould be interested in signing Barcelona forward Lionel Messi. Klopp said hewould like to see the Argentine play in the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:25Published

Related news from verified sources

Georginio Wijnaldum's stance on Liverpool future amid Barcelona transfer talks

 Holland star Georginio Wijnaldum has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona this summer but could now sign a new contract with Premier League champions...
Daily Star Also reported by •SoccerNews.com

Lionel Messi in the Premier League? Liverpool star Andy Robertson hopes Man City don’t complete summer transfer for Barcelona man

 Many would love to see Lionel Messi come to the Premier League, but Liverpool star Andy Robertson is not one of them. Messi appears keen on a move away from...
talkSPORT


Tweets about this