Alexis Sanchez joined Manchester United from Arsenal… and wanted to terminate his contract and seal Gunners return after FIRST training session Friday, 4 September 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

Alexis Sanchez knew he made a mistake signing for Manchester United… after just a single training session. The Chile forward headed to Old Trafford in a highly-anticipated January 2018 transfer, with the Red Devils reportedly paying him around £560,000-a-week. But his time in Manchester was an unmitigated disaster. Sanchez played only 45 games for United, […] 👓 View full article

