Vince McMahon could pass on WWE empire to Triple H over his son and daughter Friday, 4 September 2020 ( 58 minutes ago )

WWE legend Triple H has been tipped as Vince McMahon's eventual successor ahead of the WWE Chairman's own children Shane and Stephanie WWE legend Triple H has been tipped as Vince McMahon's eventual successor ahead of the WWE Chairman's own children Shane and Stephanie 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia and RedBird Capital to Buy XFL | THR News



Actor and producer Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia and Gerry Cardinale's RedBird Capital have agreed to buy the XFL, the bankrupt football league founded by WWE CEO Vince McMahon. Credit: THR News Duration: 01:29 Published on August 3, 2020

Tweets about this