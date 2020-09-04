Forest show 'strong interest' in Liverpool defender Phillips Friday, 4 September 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

The Reds are said to be keen on Nat Phillips and Sheyi Ojo as they look to strengthen their squad. The Reds are said to be keen on Nat Phillips and Sheyi Ojo as they look to strengthen their squad. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this

