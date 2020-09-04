Global  
 

Forest show 'strong interest' in Liverpool defender Phillips

Nottingham Post Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
Forest show 'strong interest' in Liverpool defender PhillipsThe Reds are said to be keen on Nat Phillips and Sheyi Ojo as they look to strengthen their squad.
