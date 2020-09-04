Global  
 

Moneyball guru Beane buys stake in soccer club

ESPN Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
Moneyball guru Billy Beane has strengthening his ties with AZ Alkmaar after buying a minority share in the Dutch club.
