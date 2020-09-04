I have pulled out of IPL, says Harbhajan Singh Friday, 4 September 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

After Suresh Raina pulled out of the IPL due to personal reasons, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have suffered another blow as veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has confirmed his withdrawal from the upcoming IPL season citing personal reasons. CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan said that Harbhajan has informed the franchise of his decision to not participate in the IPL this season. 👓 View full article

