I have pulled out of IPL, says Harbhajan Singh

Friday, 4 September 2020 () After Suresh Raina pulled out of the IPL due to personal reasons, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have suffered another blow as veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has confirmed his withdrawal from the upcoming IPL season citing personal reasons. CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan said that Harbhajan has informed the franchise of his decision to not participate in the IPL this season.
Noida police arrested a man for threatening to harm Prime Minister Narendra Modi, officials said. The man called up emergency number '100' and threatened to harm PM Modi on Sunday. The accused has been..
