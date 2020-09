Lewis Page could go straight into starting line-up after signing for Exeter City Friday, 4 September 2020 ( 4 days ago )

It is unlikely City will make more signings, although there could be scope for one more if they can generate funds in one way or another, according to Matt Taylor. It is unlikely City will make more signings, although there could be scope for one more if they can generate funds in one way or another, according to Matt Taylor. πŸ‘“ View full article