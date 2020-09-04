Amanda Holden jokingly claims she will ‘KILL’ Tyson Fury if he harms Anthony Joshua’s ‘pretty face’
Friday, 4 September 2020 () Amanda Holden has jokingly warned Tyson Fury to not damage Anthony Joshua’s ‘pretty face’ – or else she will kill him! The WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight champion joined the 49-year-old on her Heart radio show on Thursday morning alongside co-presenter Jamie Theakston. Joshua has joined a host of radio and television shows across the […]
Dillian Whyte says that he is focused on getting the job done in hiscalculated gamble to face Alexander Povetkin while on the brink of a long-awaited world heavyweight title shot. The 32-year-old has..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:33Published