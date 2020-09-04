Global  
 

Amanda Holden jokingly claims she will ‘KILL’ Tyson Fury if he harms Anthony Joshua’s ‘pretty face’

talkSPORT Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
Amanda Holden has jokingly warned Tyson Fury to not damage Anthony Joshua’s ‘pretty face’ – or else she will kill him! The WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight champion joined the 49-year-old on her Heart radio show on Thursday morning alongside co-presenter Jamie Theakston. Joshua has joined a host of radio and television shows across the […]
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Anthony Joshua: Fury bout could be heavyweight fight of the century

Anthony Joshua: Fury bout could be heavyweight fight of the century 01:27

 Heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua speaks about the back-and-forthspeculation surrounding a possible future fight with Tyson Fury, and how itcould be a match for the ages.

