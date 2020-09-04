Amanda Holden jokingly claims she will ‘KILL’ Tyson Fury if he harms Anthony Joshua’s ‘pretty face’

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Dillian Whyte focused on getting job done against Povetkin



Dillian Whyte says that he is focused on getting the job done in hiscalculated gamble to face Alexander Povetkin while on the brink of a long-awaited world heavyweight title shot. The 32-year-old has.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:33 Published 2 weeks ago Anthony Joshua so ready to fight he’d box in my back garden, insists Eddie Hearn



Anthony Joshua is prepared to fight “anywhere, any time” and would have noissue defending his world titles in an empty back garden, according to EddieHearn. Joshua’s career has effectively been.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:57 Published on July 29, 2020 Anthony Joshua doppelganger gets job as his lookalike



An entrepreneur who is constantly accosted by adoring fans for being the spitting image of boxer Anthony Joshua, now works as his professional lookalike and admits he mistakes photos of the champion.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:11 Published on July 8, 2020

Tweets about this