|
Ansu Fati may be forced to step into Lionel Messi’s shoes, as big things expected for Barcelona wonderkid linked to Man United with a £360m release clause
Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
Barcelona appear to have produced yet another world class talent from their conveyor belt at La Masia academy in the shape of Ansu Fati. The Guinea-Bissau-born 17-year-old is the talk of La Rambla after making his debut for Spain on Thursday night – becoming the youngest player to do so since 1936. Fati was unlucky […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this