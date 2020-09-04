Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ansu Fati may be forced to step into Lionel Messi’s shoes, as big things expected for Barcelona wonderkid linked to Man United with a £360m release clause

talkSPORT Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
Barcelona appear to have produced yet another world class talent from their conveyor belt at La Masia academy in the shape of Ansu Fati. The Guinea-Bissau-born 17-year-old is the talk of La Rambla after making his debut for Spain on Thursday night – becoming the youngest player to do so since 1936. Fati was unlucky […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Lionel Messi agrees to stay at Barcelona despite frustration with club bosses

Lionel Messi agrees to stay at Barcelona despite frustration with club bosses 01:01

 Lionel Messi has reversed his decision to leave Barcelona this summer, sayinghe could never go to court against the club to secure a move. The Argentinianforward had informed the club on August 25 that he wanted to leave this summerand intended to utilise a clause in his contract which he and...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Jurgen Klopp not sure Lionel Messi will play in Premier League [Video]

Jurgen Klopp not sure Lionel Messi will play in Premier League

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has poured cold water on suggestions the clubcould be interested in signing Barcelona forward Lionel Messi. Klopp said hewould like to see the Argentine play in the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:25Published
Messi's free release clause explained [Video]

Messi's free release clause explained

Sky Sports News' Dharmesh Sheth explains the two clauses regarding Lionel Messi's future, the free clause Lionel Messi wants to use, and the 700 million euros release clause Barcelona say..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:28Published
Manchester City Want To Sign Lionel Messi After He Confirmed Barcelona Exit! W&L [Video]

Manchester City Want To Sign Lionel Messi After He Confirmed Barcelona Exit! W&L

Could Pep Guardiola leave Man City following their humbling at the hands of Lyon? The Daily Mirror report that the club are lining up Mauricio Pochettino as a potential replacement. And what of..

Credit: FootballDaily     Duration: 18:57Published

Tweets about this