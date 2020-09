You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Rodgers: My squad isn't big enough



Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers says his squad is not big enough to compete in four competitions this season. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:44 Published 2 days ago James: We can achieve big things at Everton



James Rodriguez is confident everything is in place for Everton to achieve 'big things' together following his summer move from Real Madrid. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:39 Published 3 days ago Jim Brandstatter on efforts to have Big 10 Football restart.



Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield and Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey signed a letter to Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren urging the conference to reinstate football for the fall. Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 04:01 Published 5 days ago

Tweets about this