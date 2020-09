Jacob Camenker RT @sn_fantasy: And @JacobCamenker had more on what Adrian Peterson's release means for #FantasyFootball: https://t.co/gIQIF3ffiw 51 seconds ago

Sporting News Fantasy And @JacobCamenker had more on what Adrian Peterson's release means for #FantasyFootball: https://t.co/gIQIF3ffiw 1 minute ago

NFL Dynasty Advice RT @PFF_Fantasy: The Washington Football Team has released Adrian Peterson @PFF_NateJahnke breaks down the fantasy impact on Antonio Gibsoโ€ฆ 4 minutes ago

Clem I have moved Antonio Gibson to the number 1 spot of my fantasy football rankings 6 minutes ago

Sergio @YahooFantasy can we put a picture of Antonio Gibson and Clyde Edwards on the fantasy football app? Thanks 7 minutes ago

PFF Fantasy Football The Washington Football Team has released Adrian Peterson @PFF_NateJahnke breaks down the fantasy impact on Antoniโ€ฆ https://t.co/IjLM04eMcf 8 minutes ago

Heavy D's Football Show RT @PFF_NateJahnke: My reaction to the release of Adrian Peterson and the fantasy implications Antonio Gibson ๐Ÿ“ˆ๐Ÿ“ˆ๐Ÿ“ˆ Bryce Love ๐Ÿ“ˆ๐Ÿ“ˆ J.D. McKisโ€ฆ 13 minutes ago