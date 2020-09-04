Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

SMU vs. Texas State odds, line: 2020 college football picks, predictions from advanced computer model

CBS Sports Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated SMU vs. Texas State on Saturday 10,000 times.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published
News video: TCU-SMU Football Game Postponed Following Positive COVID-19 Tests

TCU-SMU Football Game Postponed Following Positive COVID-19 Tests 00:25

 Next week's football game between TCU and SMU has been postponed following positive COVID-19 tests, TCU Athletics announced Friday.

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Memphis vs. Arkansas State odds, line: 2020 college football picks, predictions from proven projection model

 SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Memphis vs. Arkansas State on Saturday 10,000 times.
CBS Sports

Navy vs. BYU odds, line, spread: 2020 college football picks, predictions from model that went 8-2

 SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Navy vs. BYU on Monday 10,000 times.
CBS Sports

South Alabama vs. Southern Miss odds, line: 2020 college football picks, predictions from proven model

 SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated South Alabama vs. Southern Miss on Thursday 10,000 times.
CBS Sports


Tweets about this