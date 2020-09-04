Greenwood takes new Man Utd number but seven shirt left vacant

India's COVID-19 cases cross 35 lakh mark



India has recorded over 10 lakh COVID-19 tests in last 24 hours. The total number of samples have been tested up to August 26 is 4,14,61,636 including 10,55,027 samples tested yesterday. Meanwhile,.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:18 Published 5 days ago

Why pet owners are relying on their furry friends now more than ever



All the time spent together with their pet has seven in 10 pet owners feeling like they actually know their pet a lot better since the pandemic began, according to new research.Many have noticed some.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:20 Published 1 week ago