Greenwood takes new Man Utd number but seven shirt left vacant

SoccerNews.com Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
Mason Greenwood will wear the number 11 shirt for Manchester United this season, but seven remains vacant. United announced on Friday new numbers for academy graduates Greenwood and Brandon Williams ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League season. Greenwood, who could make his England debut against Iceland on Saturday, has left his number 26 shirt for […]
