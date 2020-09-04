Global  
 

Messi makes U-turn, says he'll stay at Barcelona

ESPN Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
Lionel Messi will stay at Barcelona after a dramatic U-turn saw him end his bid to leave the club this summer.
