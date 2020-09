You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'Messi staying at Barca unlikely'



Sky Sports News' Gary Cotterill says there is too much ill-feeling for Lionel Messi to now decide to stay at Barcelona for another season. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 02:01 Published 8 hours ago Messi continues to discuss future with father



Sky Sports reporter Gary Cotterill is Barcelona with the latest on Lionel Messi's future at the club and are Barcelona softening their stance with the player? Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:48 Published 22 hours ago Suarez visits Messi's home



Gary Cotterill reports from Barcelona as Luis Suarez visits Lionel Messi at home with the player's future at Barcelona still in doubt. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 03:08 Published 1 day ago

Tweets about this