Skip Bayless predicts Bucs will win the NFC with the addition of Leonard Fournette | UNDISPUTED

Pro Football Focus is high on Tom Brady at the age of 43 saying that he is still 'a very, very good quarterback' and that he was the victim of a bad receiving core. They also say that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are a lock to make the playoffs. Tampa also signed running back Leonard Fournette to bolster their backfield this week. The New Orleans Saints meanwhile are countering by reportedly 'sending an all-out blitz' for free agent Jadeveon Clowney. Hear what Skip Bayless has to say about the Bucs' new weapons.


