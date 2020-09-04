Iceland vs England LIVE commentary: UEFA Nations League action as Three Lions eye revenge for Euro 2016 horror show in Reykjavik

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Gareth Southgate hints at Maguire's return in October



England manager Gareth Southgate speaks to the press as his team prepares toface Iceland in the Nations League. The manager said Harry Maguire would beconsidered for future games in October. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:44 Published 4 hours ago Kane: Taking a knee important for nation



England captain Harry Kane explains why the team will continue to take a knee before the upcoming Nations League games against Iceland and Denmark as a continued show of support for the Black Lives.. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:44 Published 5 hours ago Kane: I've learned from Iceland defeat



England captain Harry Kane says he has learned from their embarrassing Euro 2016 defeat to Iceland and that the team has improved since four years ago. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:54 Published 5 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Who was frozen out by England after Iceland embarrassment at Euro 2016? England face Iceland in a Nations League clash in Reykjavik on Saturday – the first time the two countries have met since the Three Lions were dumped out of...

Belfast Telegraph 8 hours ago





Tweets about this