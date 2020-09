Ryan Fraser in talks with Newcastle United Friday, 4 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Ryan Fraser in talks with Newcastle United over a move in the summer transfer window, according to Sky Sports. It has been reported tat the winger is in Tyneside for face-to-face talks with Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce. The 26-year-old is a free agent at the moment, having left Bournemouth at the end of June. […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Newcastle United unveil Bournemouth duo



Newcastle United unveil new signings Ryan Fraser and Callum Wilson, who bothjoin from relegated AFC Bournemouth Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:43 Published 4 days ago

Related news from verified sources Fraser agrees Newcastle deal Ryan Fraser, formerly of Bournemouth, has agreed a deal to join Newcastle United, according to Sky Sports. Once linked with the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham...

SoccerNews.com 6 days ago





Tweets about this