Aston Villa bid for Callum Wilson turned down

SoccerNews.com Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
Aston Villa have made a bid for Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson, according to Sky Sports. The Premier League club’s offer is between £13 million and £15 million with significant add-ons, but the Cherries – who got relegated to the Championship at the end of last season – have turned it down. However, according to the […]
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Football rumours from the media

Football rumours from the media 01:11

 Dayot Upamecano, Christian Eriksen and Callum Wilson are the latest players tobe on the move according to media reports, we take a look at the latestfootball gossip.

