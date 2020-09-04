Global  
 

Todd Fuhrman likes Miami Heat to keep Giannis & Bucks in a 0-3 hole | FOX BET LIVE

FOX Sports Friday, 4 September 2020 ()
Todd Fuhrman likes Miami Heat to keep Giannis & Bucks in a 0-3 hole | FOX BET LIVEGiannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are favored to bounce back against Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat, but Todd Fuhrman isn't so sure the Bucks can 'handle the Heat'. Hear him explain to Rachel Bonnetta and Cousin Sal why he believes Miami will keep the Bucks in a 0-3 hole after Game 3.
 Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are favored to bounce back against Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat, but Todd Fuhrman isn't so sure the Bucks can 'handle the Heat'. Hear him explain to Rachel Bonnetta and Cousin Sal why he believes Miami will keep the Bucks in a 0-3 hole after Game 3.

