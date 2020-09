Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Islanders - Game Highlights Watch the Game Highlights from Philadelphia Flyers vs. New York Islanders, 08/24/2020

Philippe Myers gives Flyers Game 2 win in overtime Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Philippe Myers fires a shot that deflects off a stick and past Semyon Varlamov early in overtime to give the Flyers the 4-3 victory over the New York Islanders in Game 2..

New York Islanders vs. Philadelphia Flyers - Game Highlights Watch the Game Highlights from New York Islanders vs. Philadelphia Flyers, 08/30/2020

Islanders Beat Flyers In Game 7, Advance To Eastern Conference Finals For First Time In 27 Years TORONTO (AP) — Thomas Greiss stopped 16 shots and the New York Islanders advanced to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 1993, beating the...

Islanders advance to Eastern Conference final with Game 7 win over Flyers Scott Mayfield opened the scoring in the first period, and Thomas Greiss made 16 saves for his first career playoff shutout as the Isles reached their...

