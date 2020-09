Todd Fuhrman: If Dallas wins the NFC East, it'd be hard not to consider Dak Prescott for MVP Dak Prescott seems happy to be continuing his career with the Dallas Cowboys, despite his franchise tag. With a healthy Dak, a new coach in Mike McCarthy, and a steadily improving defensive line, Todd..

Skip Bayless: Jerry Jones sticking to his guns feels like the 'beginning of the end' for Dak in Dallas



After yesterday’s deadline passed without Dak and the Cowboys agreeing on a long-term deal, his older brother Tad Prescott tweeted, “there is a reason I was never a Dallas Cowboys fan growing up or.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:58 Published on July 16, 2020