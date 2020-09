Stars' Joel Kiviranta caps unlikely hat trick in OT to win series against Avalanche Friday, 4 September 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

Joel Kiviranta completed a hat track 7:24 into overtime to give Dallas a 5-4 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Friday in Game 7, sending the Stars to the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2008. 👓 View full article

