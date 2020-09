Paul Heyman opens SmackDown to explain his sudden alliance with Roman Reigns Saturday, 5 September 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Paul Heyman opened Friday Night SmackDown on FOX with Roman Reigns to finally explain why he is now representing the new Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Paul Heyman opened Friday Night SmackDown on FOX with Roman Reigns to finally explain why he is now representing the new Universal Champion Roman Reigns. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources WWE fans love what Roman Reigns did in his first appearance as a heel at Payback At the climax of SmackDown, we saw Roman Reigns align with Paul Heyman in a move most of us never thought we would see. The heel turn has finally come and WWE...

talkSPORT 5 days ago





Tweets about this