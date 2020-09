Yairo Munoz's 3-for-4 evening powers Red Sox to 3-2 win over Blue Jays in doubleheader Game 2 Saturday, 5 September 2020 ( 5 days ago )

The Boston Red Sox fell to the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 1 of their Friday doubleheader, but exacted revenge in the night cap with a 3-2 win. Yairo Munoz was Boston's star offensively, going 3-for-4.