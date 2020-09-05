Global  
 

Lionel Messi to stay in Barcelona till 2021, fans heave big sigh of relief

DNA Saturday, 5 September 2020 ()
Lionel Messi made a shock announcement that he wanted to leave Barcelona last month but said he would see out his contract until 2021 in order to avoid taking the club to court.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Messi's father in Barcelona for club meeting

Messi's father in Barcelona for club meeting 00:53

 Lionel Messi's father and agent, Jorge Messi, landed in Barcelona Tuesday morning and was expected to hold talks with the Catalan club over future of his son.

Messi stays at Barcelona: A timeline [Video]

Messi stays at Barcelona: A timeline

Sky Sports News Chief Reporter Bryan Swanson gives a timeline of events that started with Lionel Messi wanting to leave Barcelona before deciding to stay at the Spanish club 10 days later.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:01Published
Lionel Messi agrees to stay at Barcelona despite frustration with club bosses [Video]

Lionel Messi agrees to stay at Barcelona despite frustration with club bosses

Lionel Messi has reversed his decision to leave Barcelona this summer, sayinghe could never go to court against the club to secure a move. The Argentinianforward had informed the club on August 25 that..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published
Messi to stay at Barcelona next season [Video]

Messi to stay at Barcelona next season

Sky Sports News reporters Kaveh Solhekol and Dharmesh Sheth explain why Lionel Messi has decided to stay at Barcelona despite telling the club he wanted to leave.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:51Published

Barcelona fans happy their hero Messi is staying

 Barcelona fans breathed a sigh of relief on Friday, after Lionel Messi ended weeks of speculation by announcing he had decided, with reluctance, to stay at the...
Japan Today


