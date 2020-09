Sumit Nagal vows to sweat it out after loss to No. 3 Thiem Saturday, 5 September 2020 ( 40 minutes ago )

Sumit Nagal's trademark fighting spirit was on display throughout but it was not enough to get past World No. 3 Dominic Thiem, who notched up a straight-set victory over the Indian in the US Open men's singles second round here. Nagal lost 3-6, 3-6, 2-6 to the second-seeded Austrian, who celebrated his 27th birthday with a... 👓 View full article