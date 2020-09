Scotland clash with Czech Republic cancelled over Covid-19 spread concerns Saturday, 5 September 2020 ( 39 minutes ago )

Scotland were due to play the Czech Republic in the Nations League on Monday night but the game has been cancelled by the hosts due to increased Scotland were due to play the Czech Republic in the Nations League on Monday night but the game has been cancelled by the hosts due to increased coronavirus safety issues 👓 View full article

