Mike Trout 299 Career Home Runs

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Texas Rangers Fired Up After Fernando Tatis Jr.'s Late Grand Slam Breaks "Unwritten Rules"



Fernando Tatis Jr.'s first grand slam gave the 21-year-old the major league lead in home runs over Mike Trout and a career-high seven RBIs -- and it came at the expense of the Texas Rangers. Katie.. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:46 Published 3 weeks ago Local radio legend Sandy Beach retires after a career spanning sixty years



How do you top off an amazing sixty year career on the radio? If you are Sandy Beach you show up for work. Since the COVID crisis hit, Sandy has been staying safe by doing his morning show from.. Credit: WKBW Buffalo Duration: 02:44 Published on July 30, 2020 Tom Verducci discusses the importance of Mike Trout's decision to play this season



Mike Trout confirms he will play this season despite second thoughts while the Toronto Blue Jays need a home ballpark. Tom Verducci joins Speak For Yourself to share his thoughts on why this special.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 05:41 Published on July 23, 2020

Related news from verified sources Mike Trout goes deep, Jo Adell clubs first two career homers in Angels 16-3 rout The Los Angeles Angels beat up the Seattle Mariners 16-3 behind Mike Trout’s 12th home run of the season and rookie Jo Adell’s first two career home runs....

FOX Sports 1 week ago





Tweets about this