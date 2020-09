Fury files papers to trademark name Saturday, 5 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

British boxer Tyson Fury has filed documents with the Intellectual Property Office in the UK to trademark his name as he gears to launch his apparel line and cosmetics.



According to a British tabloid, The Sun, Tyson has followed in the footsteps of wife Paris, who trademarked her name for a beauty and handbag line last month.... 👓 View full article

