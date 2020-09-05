|
|
|
Arsenal signs Dani Ceballos on loan again from Real Madrid
Saturday, 5 September 2020 ()
Arsenal signed Spain midfielder Dani Ceballos on a second straight season-long loan from Real Madrid on Friday. Ceballos played 37 games for Arsenal l
|
|
|