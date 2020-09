Yaya Toure axed by Soccer Aid after claims of ‘inappropriate’ WhatsApp messages Saturday, 5 September 2020 ( 42 minutes ago )

Manchester City and Barcelona hero Yaya Toure was due to play for the Rest of the World team in Soccer Aid but has been kicked out after complaints over his conduct in a WhatsApp group Manchester City and Barcelona hero Yaya Toure was due to play for the Rest of the World team in Soccer Aid but has been kicked out after complaints over his conduct in a WhatsApp group 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this