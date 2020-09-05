Over 2.5 goals at Spain vs Ukraine 10/11 for Sunday’s Nations League contest

Global  
 

Competition: EURO Nations League Market: Over 2.5 goals Odds: 10/11 @ 888sport In what could prove to be a lively contest in the Spanish capital this weekend, the former world champions will host a resurging Ukraine on Sunday night. Starting with the hosts, managing to snatch what was the most dramatic of last-gasp equalizers away at […]
Oyarzabal withdraws from Spain squad after positive coronavirus test

 Real Sociedad winger Mikel Oyarzabal has withdrawn from the Spain squad after testing positive for coronavirus. The 23-year-old confirmed on Sunday that he will...
SoccerNews.com


