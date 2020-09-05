Global  
 

Iceland v England live stream: How to watch Nations League clash – date, kick-off time, TV channel and radio coverage

talkSPORT Saturday, 5 September 2020 ()
England take on Iceland today in their opening game of their 2020/21 UEFA Nations League campaign. The Three Lions reached the Finals of the tournament last summer and will be eager to put in another good showing ahead of the rearranged Euro 2020 next year. Gareth Southgate has picked an young and exciting looking squad […]
News video: Iceland v England: Nations League match preview

Iceland v England: Nations League match preview 01:12

 Gareth Southgate's England squad are preparing to take on Iceland in theNations League, after a long spell away from international football. Here areall the key stats for the game ahead.

