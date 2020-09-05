Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mike Tyson warns Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury to stop ‘bull********’ and set up undisputed heavyweight world title fight

talkSPORT Saturday, 5 September 2020 ()
Mike Tyson has urged Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury to forget about money and just agree to fight one another. The British heavyweights are in possession of all four of the major world titles for the first time in history and the chance to make a blockbuster undisputed championship clash awaits. However, as with most […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Anthony Joshua: Fury bout could be heavyweight fight of the century

Anthony Joshua: Fury bout could be heavyweight fight of the century 01:27

 Heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua speaks about the back-and-forthspeculation surrounding a possible future fight with Tyson Fury, and how itcould be a match for the ages.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Tyson Fury told ‘mega-fight’ with WWE champion Drew McIntyre would break records [Video]

Tyson Fury told ‘mega-fight’ with WWE champion Drew McIntyre would break records

World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has been told that a British “mega-fight” with WWE champion Drew McIntyre would break global box office records.Fury, who won the WBC heavyweight title in..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published
Dillian Whyte focused on getting job done against Povetkin [Video]

Dillian Whyte focused on getting job done against Povetkin

Dillian Whyte says that he is focused on getting the job done in hiscalculated gamble to face Alexander Povetkin while on the brink of a long-awaited world heavyweight title shot. The 32-year-old has..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:33Published
Anthony Joshua so ready to fight he’d box in my back garden, insists Eddie Hearn [Video]

Anthony Joshua so ready to fight he’d box in my back garden, insists Eddie Hearn

Anthony Joshua is prepared to fight “anywhere, any time” and would have noissue defending his world titles in an empty back garden, according to EddieHearn. Joshua’s career has effectively been..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:57Published

Related news from verified sources

Boxing news: Anthony Joshua warns Tyson Fury he wants to ‘break his head’ and KO him inside six rounds

 Anthony Joshua has warned rival Tyson Fury he wants to ‘break his head’ when the pair finally meet in their heavyweight title match. In fact, the...
talkSPORT

Carl Froch reveals DM from Tyson Fury about Anthony Joshua fight – ‘The man’s a s***house’

 Carl Froch has revealed what Tyson Fury told him about Anthony Joshua in a direct message on Instagram this week. Following Dillian Whyte’s defeat to Alexander...
talkSPORT

‘Your bum’s gone’ – Eddie Hearn tells Deontay Wilder to RETIRE if he snubs Tyson Fury trilogy and reveals Anthony Joshua may not have to fight Kubrat Pulev in December

 Eddie Hearn has told Deontay Wilder to RETIRE if he does not fight Tyson Fury for a third time because his ‘bum’s gone’. The Matchroom Boxing chief also...
talkSPORT


Tweets about this