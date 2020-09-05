Barnsley v Forest LIVE: Team news and match updates Saturday, 5 September 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The Reds are at Oakwell in the Carabao Cup first round and we'll keep you updated throughout the day. The Reds are at Oakwell in the Carabao Cup first round and we'll keep you updated throughout the day. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this

