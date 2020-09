You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources A man joined British Army to "repay his debt" to English family



A Lance Corporal has told how he joined the British Army to "repay his debt" to the English family who saved him from a life of selling peanuts for Β£1 a day.Gopal Vaakode was 12 when he met the Hanson.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 02:32 Published on August 3, 2020 Premier League round-up: Liverpool leaves on a high, as Watford and Bournemouth are relegated



An action-packed final day of the Premier League season saw a top-four finishfor Manchester United Chelsea, and relegation for Watford and Bournemouth.Here are all the key results. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:05 Published on July 26, 2020 Nigel Pearson to be replaced as Watford head coach for final two games of season



Watford will replace Nigel Pearson for the final two games of the season, the PA news agency understands.The 56-year-old was informed he would be leaving Vicarage Road by the Hornets’ technical.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:59 Published on July 19, 2020

Tweets about this