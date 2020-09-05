Global  
 

Liverpool come from 2-0 down to win 7-2 in bizarre pre-season friendly against Blackpool

talkSPORT Saturday, 5 September 2020 ()
Liverpool recovered from a poor start to thrash Blackpool 7-2 in their final pre-season friendly on Saturday. The Premier League champions went 2-0 down at Anfield despite playing with a relatively strong side, albeit with a makeshift back line. However, they soon regained control and were scoring goals for fun by the time the final […]
