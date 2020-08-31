Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kentucky Derby 2020: Churchill Downs prepares for 146th running

USATODAY.com Saturday, 5 September 2020 ()
Churchill Downs will host the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: 2020 Kentucky Derby Preview: Can Tiz The Law Keep His Triple Crown Hopes Alive?

2020 Kentucky Derby Preview: Can Tiz The Law Keep His Triple Crown Hopes Alive? 04:53

 SportsLine senior writer Gene Menez joins CBS Local's Katie Johnston to preview Saturday's 146th running of the Kentucky Derby. The Belmont winner, Tiz the Law is a big favorite entering the race and Gene lays out why he thinks drawing the 17th post actually plays into his favor. Katie Johnston...

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

ORGANIZERS WILL BOYCOTT AND PROTEST THE 146TH KENTUCKY DERBY FOR JUSTICE AND EQUALITY #JusticeForBreonnaTaylor

 ORGANIZERS WILL BOYCOTT AND PROTEST THE 146TH KENTUCKY DERBY FOR JUSTICE AND EQUALITY #RunForTheRoses NATIONAL (August 31, 2020) - Thousands will convene in...
WorldNews Also reported by •NPRUSATODAY.com

Kentucky Derby 2020: Post time, odds, TV and streaming info and the full field

 The 146th running of the Kentucky Derby will be unlike any other Run for the Roses on Saturday at Churchill Downs.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •NPRCBS Sports

Churchill Downs officials uncertain whether they will play controversial 'My Old Kentucky Home' at Kentucky Derby

 Spokesperson for Churchill Downs said officials "don't know" whether they will play controversial song, "My Old Kentucky Home" at Kentucky Derby.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

raelisavitt

Raeli Savitt RT @BLMLouisville: #NoJusticeNoDerby - Since Churchill Downs insists on playing games, here is one highlighting the lives lost and the nega… 54 seconds ago

Stan_BostonT

Stan Boston T RT @BloodHorse: Who Do You Like? Kentucky Derby presented by Woodford Reserve (G1) Churchill Downs, Saturday, September 5, 2020, Race 14 1… 4 minutes ago

GeneLand5

Geneland RT @PaulDFuchsMD1: Louisville. Next Stop on the BLM Tour of Cities to Destroy. Kentucky Derby Saturday. Protesters expected at Churchill Do… 4 minutes ago

jacobcs23

Jacob Stephens RT @PostSports: His 73-year Derby streak looked doomed. Now he will sit with the owners at Churchill Downs. https://t.co/sz4hf8zB8y 5 minutes ago

tbdnonymous

Mira Behn What calms a nervous Derby horse? These playful goats on Churchill Downs' backside https://t.co/CuXEritvsr via @courierjournal 7 minutes ago

mixcom

Skip Dillard Armed Trump supporters rally ahead of Kentucky Derby protests https://t.co/frVrXTv0Q9 via @MailOnline 7 minutes ago

BrulonDavid

Gonzague de Touïtaucourt, Esq. Armed Trump supporters rally ahead of Kentucky Derby protests https://t.co/yFLpfmxt4I via @MailOnline 7 minutes ago

PeasantJustice

JustAPeasant🇺🇸 RT @selfdeclaredref: The National Guard is at Churchill Downs in anticipation of large scale protests for the Kentucky Derby today https://… 7 minutes ago