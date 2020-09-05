Eagles Nation Eagles are moving on from former nickel cornerback, who started four games during the 2019 season. https://t.co/6Me0vlJRj8 3 minutes ago

Billy Kirby RT @AroundTheNFL: Eagles expected to release former second-round pick Sidney Jones (per @RapSheet) https://t.co/5dznGPze9q https://t.co/kr… 6 minutes ago

Fantasy Jabber Eagles to cut former second-round pick Sidney Jones https://t.co/3djuH00Yrh https://t.co/GbOwf3tlc9 9 minutes ago

EaglesZone #Eagles expected to release former second-round pick Sidney Jones (per @rapsheet) #EaglesZone #FlyEaglesFly https://t.co/7j9euPvDWk 21 minutes ago

Malik Kalil RT @ProFootballTalk: Eagles to cut former second-round pick Sidney Jones https://t.co/ogEXEplLng 24 minutes ago