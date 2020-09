Want To Be Featured On A Cardboard Cutout At Broncos Games? Team Explains How To Do It



Broncos fans may not be able to attend the first few home games (or more) at Empower Field at Mile High this season due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the team is offering them a chance to have their.. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 00:22 Published 5 days ago

Browns hopeful plan pending approval by governor will allow fans at FirstEnergy Stadium this season



With just weeks until the Browns’ home opener on Thursday, Sept. 17, fans are no doubt wondering if they’ll be able to watch their team face off against the Cincinnati Bengals from the stands of.. Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 Duration: 01:36 Published 2 weeks ago