FINAL LAPS: Brandon Jones comes out of no where to pass Hamlin, Chastain for the win Saturday, 5 September 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

It was a battle between Ross Chastain and Denny Hamlin for 15 laps where the two drivers beat and banged, but after a 'slide-job' by Denny Hamlin that put both drivers in the wall, Brandon Jones comes out of no where to pass both drivers and win his third race of the season. 👓 View full article

