Klopp hopeful Minamino can take pre-season form into new campaign
Saturday, 5 September 2020 ()
Jurgen Klopp is hopeful Takumi Minamino can carry his pre-season form into the new campaign after starring for Liverpool in their 7-2 friendly win over Blackpool. The January signing from Salzburg netted in last week’s Community Shield defeat to Arsenal and was on target again at Bloomfield Road on Saturday. Minamino started just behind Roberto […]
