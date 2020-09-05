Klopp hopeful Minamino can take pre-season form into new campaign Saturday, 5 September 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

Jurgen Klopp is hopeful Takumi Minamino can carry his pre-season form into the new campaign after starring for Liverpool in their 7-2 friendly win over Blackpool. The January signing from Salzburg netted in last week’s Community Shield defeat to Arsenal and was on target again at Bloomfield Road on Saturday. Minamino started just behind Roberto […] 👓 View full article

