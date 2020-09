Pospisil into U.S. Open round of 16 with first-ever win over Bautista Agut Saturday, 5 September 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )

Canada's Vasek Pospisil rallied from a set down on Saturday to reach the fourth round of the U.S. Open for the first time in his career. The Vancouver player edged No. 8 seed Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain 7-5, 2-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in New York. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this