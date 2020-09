Four draft picks, veteran OL Collins, Jones cut as Vikings get to 53 Saturday, 5 September 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

The Minnesota Vikings trimmed their roster down to 53 players by waiving a number of players and putting veteran linebacker Ben Gedeon on the PUP list. The Minnesota Vikings trimmed their roster down to 53 players by waiving a number of players and putting veteran linebacker Ben Gedeon on the PUP list. πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Mark @TheKnicksWall let's build this thing; find our own diamond in the rough. Four first round draft picks should be en… https://t.co/9Hf45rQNNz 2 days ago