Authentic wins Kentucky Derby, giving trainer Bob Baffert record-tying 6th victory Saturday, 5 September 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

Authentic held off a late challenge by favorite Tiz the Law to win the Kentucky Derby on Saturday at Churchill Downs and give the Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert a sixth win in the annual Run for the Roses. 👓 View full article

