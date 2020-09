Ian Happ’s pair of homers not enough as Cubs fall to Cardinals, 4-2 Sunday, 6 September 2020 ( 37 minutes ago )

The St. Louis Cardinals held off the rival Chicago Cubs, 4-2, in Game 1 of the teams' Saturday doubleheader. They did this in spite of Cubs outfielder Ian Happ clubbing two home runs. Kolten Wong went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and Paul DeJong drove in two in the victory.