Despite injured assistant, scratched horse and tumble, trainer Bob Baffert wins Kentucky Derby again
Sunday, 6 September 2020 ()
Within an hour, Bob Baffert had lost a horse, plus an assistant, and was knocked down. But his team stood as Kentucky Derby champions with Authentic.
