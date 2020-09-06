Global  
 

Despite injured assistant, scratched horse and tumble, trainer Bob Baffert wins Kentucky Derby again

USATODAY.com Sunday, 6 September 2020 ()
Within an hour, Bob Baffert had lost a horse, plus an assistant, and was knocked down. But his team stood as Kentucky Derby champions with Authentic.
