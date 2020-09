National offense explodes for ten runs in second-straight game, defeat Braves 10-4 Sunday, 6 September 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

The Washington Nationals had 14 hits on the day as Victor Robles paced the team with a three-hit day. They outhit the Atlanta Braves 14-6 en route to a 10-4 win.

