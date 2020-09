Orioles get to Gerrit Cole in 6-1 win over Yankees as DJ Stewart homers twice Sunday, 6 September 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

DJ Stewart hit two home runs Saturday afternoon as his Baltimore Orioles defeated the New York Yankees, 6-1. Orioles starter Keegan Akin pitched 5.1 innings, giving up zero runs and striking out eight batters. Yankees starter Gerrit Cole gave up five runs in six innings, although only one was earned.

